 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Cancer treatment methods are not being applied properly: Nobel winning biologist

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Jan 12, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST

Harold E Varmus, co-winner of the Nobel Prize for medicine in 1989, says that one way to tackle the high cost of cancer drugs and immunotherapies is by ensuring wide availability of medicines that are off-patent.

Currently associated with Weill Cornell Medicine and the New York Genome Centre, Harold E Varmus was co-winner of the Nobel Prize for medicine in 1989 along with virologist J Michael Bishop for discovering the cellular origins of retroviral oncogenes.(Representational image)

Countries with limited resources, such as India, should help their pharma industry make cancer drugs that are less expensive than medicines made by large international companies holding the property rights, feels Harold Eliot Varmus, an American Nobel Prize winning scientist.

Currently associated with Weill Cornell Medicine and the New York Genome Centre, Harold E Varmus was co-winner of the Nobel Prize for medicine in 1989 along with virologist J Michael Bishop for discovering the cellular origins of retroviral oncogenes.

In an exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol, Varmus, who is currently visiting India, said that the cost of cancer drugs and immunotherapies is a problem everywhere, especially in poor countries. While there may not be a simple solution to address the high cost, one way to tackle it is by ensuring wide availability of medicines that are off-patent, he said.

The celebrated scientist, who has been the director of the National Institute of Health and the National Cancer Institute in the US, said that “stunning developments” in cancer research have taken place over the last few decades but it may still be a long time before cancer can be managed like a chronic disease for most patients.

“We understand the origins of cancer much more profoundly, we have new kinds of therapies that are based on understanding of the genetic underpinnings of cancer and the immunological responses to cancer, " said Varmus. “And those have had benefits for patients but cancer is still a dreaded, uncommon disease increasing in frequency in many places.”

He added that there are many different kinds of cancer that need to be understood individually.