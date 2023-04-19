'Can I take Vamika on a date?': Little boy's placard for Virat Kohli sparks Twitter outrage

A little boy holding a placard requesting cricketer Virat Kohli’s permission to date his and actor Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika took social media by storm with Twitter users strongly criticizing the child’s parents it.

“Hi Virat uncle, Can I take Vamika on a Date?!” the placard read. The boy holding the placard, seemingly unaware of what it meant, posed for a photo with the board which went viral.

The photo has sparked strong criticism after it was shared on Twitter. The incident happened during an Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Majority on Twitter were critical of the boy’s parents, claiming that it was inappropriate and that children should not be used for such stunts.

It is indeed a disturbing trend that children are being used as props for gaining attention on social media. In this case, the child may not have been aware of the meaning of the words on his poster, but the incident highlights the need for parents to be responsible for their children's actions. The child's parents may have thought it was harmless fun, but the act was in poor taste.

One user wrote, “Here is something wrong with parenting, idk why people are finding it cute." Another said, “Any grown adults on here defending this are WEIRD. This child or Vamika didn’t ask for any of this."

Another user commented: “People really need to leave Vamika alone. This child also doesn’t know what he is holding. The things people do for clout without even thinking!”

"Your dad might have got 2 min attention, but this is wrong in so many angles, not funny at all. Wrong parenting!!" read another comment.

The birth of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter, Vamika, had created a buzz on social media, with fans eager to catch a glimpse of the baby girl. While the couple has made every effort to keep their child away from the limelight, some incidents have caused a stir. The power couple has repeatedly requested privacy for Vamika and don't want her photos to be circulated either.

