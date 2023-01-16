Byju's co-founder Divya Gokulnath shares 5 takeaways after meeting Satya Nadella

Byju's co-founder Divya Gokulnath recently met Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and discussed how technology can drive inclusivity in education. She said she had finished the Indian-origin business leader’s book, “Hit Refresh” in a single sitting.

Gokulnath shared five takeaways after meeting Nadella who was in India recently.

Nadella, Gokulnath said, believes in leading with empathy.

“Empathy is the mother of innovation, as per him. Because you cannot really innovate if you can’t understand the unarticulated needs of your colleagues and customers,” she said in a LinkedIn post.

The second learning from Nadella is leading for impact, according to the Byju’s leader.

Thirdly, Nadella believes in leading with humility, she said.

The other leadership lessons from the Microsoft boss are “leading while refounding” and “leading to increase accessibility”, Divya Gokulnath said.

“After meeting him, I am more convinced than ever that the future of technology is in really responsible hands,” she said. During his India visit earlier this month, Hyderabad-born Satya Nadella met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and a host of other leaders. He attended the “Microsoft Future Ready Technology Summit” in Bengaluru.

Moneycontrol News

