 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Businessman ‘disappears’ after firing 2,700 employees over text

Curated by : Sanya Jain
Dec 02, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST

The owner of an American furniture company has reportedly ‘disappeared’ after firing 2,700 employees over text and email last week.

Image for representation

The owner of an American furniture company has reportedly ‘disappeared’ after firing 2,700 employees over text and email last week. All employees of United Furniture Industries were told they were being let go with immediate effect just days before Thanksgiving.

Now, the New York Post has reported that owner David Belford has gone incommunicado after sparring with the company’s board and bankers over whether to file for bankruptcy.

“No one has heard from the owner. He’s not returning anyone’s phone calls. It’s such a horrible situation,” one source with knowledge of the situation told The Post.

Some former employees of United Furniture Industries say Ohio-based Belford has flown to Paris after axing thousands of workers.

Also read: Company fired its employees while they were sleeping

Philip Hearn, an attorney representing some 600 laid off employees, said that the company had decided to file for bankruptcy protection on November 20. Belford, however, refused to go ahead with the plan the next day.