Biotech CEO, 45, spends $2 million every year to get the body of 18-year-old

Moneycontrol News
Jan 26, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST

Bryan Johnson, an ultrawealthy software entrepreneur, claims to have reduced his epigenetic age by 5.1 years through “Project Blueprint.”

Bryan Johnson, 45, is trying to reverse the biological clock through Project Blueprint

Stories about the fountain of eternal youth have fascinated generations of people, but one biotech CEO today working on reversing the ravages of time may have gone further in this field that anyone before him.

Johnson, 45, has a team of 30 doctors and medical experts who monitor his body functions and are working to “help reverse the ageing process in each of Johnson’s organs,” according to a recent Bloomberg report.

The California-based CEO of KernelCo wants to have the body of an 18-year-old, and this year he is on track to spending $2 million to achieve it.


Under Project Blueprint, Johnson follows a strictly regimented routine and abides by a vegan diet. He consumes 1,977 calories per day, exercises for an hour and goes to bed at the same time every night. His morning begins at 5 am with two dozen supplements and a green juice with creatine and collagen peptides.