Stories about the fountain of eternal youth have fascinated generations of people, but one biotech CEO today working on reversing the ravages of time may have gone further in this field that anyone before him.

Bryan Johnson, an ultrawealthy software entrepreneur, claims to have reduced his epigenetic age by 5.1 years through “Project Blueprint.”

Johnson, 45, has a team of 30 doctors and medical experts who monitor his body functions and are working to “help reverse the ageing process in each of Johnson’s organs,” according to a recent Bloomberg report.

The California-based CEO of KernelCo wants to have the body of an 18-year-old, and this year he is on track to spending $2 million to achieve it.



Under Project Blueprint, Johnson follows a strictly regimented routine and abides by a vegan diet. He consumes 1,977 calories per day, exercises for an hour and goes to bed at the same time every night. His morning begins at 5 am with two dozen supplements and a green juice with creatine and collagen peptides.

Through the day, Johnson's vitals are measured and monitored. ultrasounds, MRIs, colonoscopies and blood tests are a regular feature in the life of the 45-year-old, whose weight, body mass index, body fat, blood glucose levels and heart-rate variations are measured daily. At night, a machine tracks his number of nighttime erections, which are like a teenager's, Bloomberg reported.

Israeli diplomat shows off his Hindi, Turkish skills, thanks to AI-language tool. Watch “What I do may sound extreme, but I’m trying to prove that self-harm and decay are not inevitable,” Bryan Johnson told the outlet. The CEO’s medical team is headed by Oliver Zolman, a 29-year-old physician whose goal is to prove that humans can reduce the biological age of their organs by 25%. “There is no person in the world who is 45 chronologically but 35 in every organ,” Zolman told Bloomberg. “If we can eventually prove clinically and statistically that Bryan has made that change, then it will be such a large effect size that it will have to be causative of the intervention and beyond what’s genetically possible.” On his Blueprint website, Johnson writes that the project was born “after feeling helpless to stop myself from overeating to soothe the pains of life. Despite my successes: raising three kids and selling my business Braintree Venmo for $800 million; when 7pm rolled around, there was nothing I could do to stop myself from engaging in this self destructive behavior.”

