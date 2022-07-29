Bitten by snake, Bihar man pulls reptile out of bag in hospital. Doctors rush out of room

A man in Bihar created quite a commotion at a hospital on Wednesday not because he was bitten by a snake but because he carried the snake with him to show it to the doctors so that they can identify it and treat him accordingly.

However, when Surendra Prasad pulled the snake out of a bag in the emergency ward, all the doctors, nursing staff and patients ran out. The snake was then recaptured and put back into the bag.

Prasad told news agency IANS that he was bitten by the snake when he was working in a farm in Bihar's Korai village under the jurisdiction of Deep Nagar police station. When the snake bit him on his foot, Prasad was taken aback but he was not afraid of it. He managed to capture it and took it home.

"I suspected that it was not a venomous snake but still I captured it and took it home. When my health deteriorated around midnight, my family members took me to the Sadar hospital," he told the news agency. "When I revealed that a snake had bitten me, the doctors present in the emergency ward immediately asked which snake. Then I pulled the snake from the bag and put it on their table."

"I brought the snake with me hoping that the doctors would identify the it and treatment me accordingly. I had no intention to scare anyone in the hospital," Prasad said.

He is currently admitted in the general ward and recuperating.

