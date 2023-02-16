 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Biocon aims to become the largest biosimilar company globally: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Ayushman Kumar
Feb 16, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST

Biocon Chairman sees biologics business hitting Rs 2,000 crore in the fourth quarter; says there's a need to build robust regulatory system to curb instances of adulteration of drugs by Indian pharma firms.

Riding high on the successful acquisition of the global biosimilar business of its partner Viatris, Biocon aims to position itself as the market leader in the category.

In an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol, Biocon Chairman Kiran Mazumdar Shaw talks about the company’s Q3 results, growth and expansion plans, the impact of adulteration in drug manufacturing activities and much more.  Edited excerpts of the interview:

How would you rate the third-quarter results of Biocon? Anything specific you would like to highlight?

Biocon had a stellar quarter as this is the first time we have crossed Rs 3,000 crore at a consolidated level; this is also the first time we've crossed Rs 1,500 crore at the biologics business level. This is the first time we have crossed a core EBITDA of Rs 1,000 crore. Overall, I think the business is very robust and strong. Our core EBITDA margins have improved and jumped to 36 percent from 33 percent. The year-on-year growth has improved considerably by 35 percent, despite a jump of 144 percent in research and development (R&D) investment. We have also indicated that in the fourth quarter, we expect the biologics number to jump to Rs 2,000 crore levels, indicating a billion-dollar exit trajectory for the business. With new businesses kicking from the end of July in FY 24, we will see even stronger growth in biologics, which is a product market-based business.