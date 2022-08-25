This city will soon get India’s first 3D-printed post office

India’s first 3D-printed post office all set to come up in Bengaluru within a month’s time. Touted as a technological marvel, this 3D-printed post office is expected to cut construction costs down to one-fourth the amount spent on a traditional model, reports The New Indian Express.

The post office will be located at Cambridge Layout in the Halasuru area of the capital of Karnataka.

According to Times Now, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has given its nod to the project for which construction will be carried out by Larsen & Toubro.

Authorities say that cutting down construction costs was a major reason behind going for a 3D-printed post office. Along with low construction costs, the 3D printed building has another advantage – it is expected to be completed within a month.

“We are keen on building low-cost post offices. Hence, we approached Larsen & Toubro Construction in connection with building our Halasuru Bazaar sub-post office. It is said to be the only company undertaking 3D printing-enabled construction in India,” Chief Post Master General, Karnataka Circle, S Rajendra Kumar told TNIE.

“A building of around 1,000 square feet here would cost less than Rs 25 lakh if 3D printing technology is used. This would work out to just 25 per cent of the normal construction cost,” he added.

L&T is currently the only company in India that is utilising 3D printing technology to construct buildings – which is why the construction contract was not opened for competitive bidding.

““As a rule, any contract running to over Rs 2.5 lakh must be opened up for competitive bidding. However, since this is likely to be the only concern eligible in this category, we could nominate them,” said Kumar.