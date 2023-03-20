 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
To rent house in Bengaluru, man asked to share LinkedIn profile, write para introducing himself

Mar 20, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST

What does it take to rent a place in Bengaluru? A Twitter user shares his experience.

If you are house-hunting in Bengaluru, be prepared to share with landlords your LinkedIn profile and a short paragraph about yourself.

A professional searching for a rented accommodation was recently asked for his account on the professional network, before he could come see the place.

The man, Goutham, shared screenshots of his chat with a broker operating in Indiranagar -- one of Bengaluru's upscale neighbourhoods.

 

 