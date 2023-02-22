Twitter is marking second anniversary of 'Battle of Baghpat' and its hero 'Chacha'

Unlike the Battles of Panipat, the "Battle of Baghpat" will not grace any history book, but the heroes who waged it continue to be remembered and celebrated... by Twitter. Many users of the micro-blogging platform marked the second anniversary of the battle which was fought with lightsaber toys and sticks in the middle of the road in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.

A video of the incident had gone viral in 2021 throwing the limelight on one of the protagonists -- Chacha, a chaat seller named Harinder.

The scruffle, which led to the arrest of eight men, took place over attracting customers to the shops.

The video of the incident which occurred in a busy market in the Baraut town of Baghpat, showed several men beating each other with sticks in the middle of the road.

The Baghpat Police was quick to release a photo of eight men arrested in the case, but among them, Harinder caught meme makers' eye for his unique hairstyle. Social media churned out hysterical memes comparing him to 'Virus' from 3 Idiots and even Albert Einstein.