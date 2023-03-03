 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bariatric surgery for obesity is gaining ground in India, but has a long way to go

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Mar 03, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST

Though aggressive public awareness campaigns and programmes are being conducted by different institutions to promote bariatric surgery in the country, the social stigma associated with surgery for obesity, lack of awareness and non-coverage by health insurers are major hurdles.

The National Family Health Survey 5, carried out between 2019 and 2021, has shown that one in every four men or women in India is obese. Overall, obesity has surged from 21 to 24 percent among women and from 19 to 23 percent among men in the last four years.

As expected, the COVID-19 pandemic has also exacerbated the issue of obesity as many people switched to work-from-home mode, leading to reduced physical activity. This has seen obesity widen in India, placing it third in the world, behind only the USA and China in the number of obese people.

Experts say that obesity is not a disease that afflicts only the affluent class. It plagues all sections of society and research has established that Asian populations suffer more from visceral obesity and are more prone to develop diabetes and other obesity-related complications, even at a young age.

Nearly 20 years ago, the World Health Organization said that the relationship between body mass index (BMI) and body composition, and its effect on health, may differ between Asian and European populations.