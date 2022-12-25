Baby girl arrives on her parents’ shared birthday: ‘1 in 133,000’ occurrence

For a US couple who share a birthday, there couldn't have been a greater gift than their baby being born on the same day this year.

Cassidy and Dylan Scott from Alabama welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on December 18 -- their shared birthday.

They were blessed with an event that has a 1 in a 133,000 chance of happening, the hospital where the baby was born, said.

The baby arrived just in time for her parents' birthday celebration, Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children wrote on Facebook. She was named Lennon.

The hospital posted a photo of the family -- the baby in her mother's arms and the father at their bedside holding up a card with all of their names.

"This (childbirth) is an exciting time for any family, but it's extra special for this family because they all share the same birthday," the hospital said. "Please join us in wishing this sweet family a very happy birthday!"

In comments below the post, Facebook users shared their own stories of shared birthdays. "My husband, myself and our first born, our son, all share the same birthday," one user wrote. "Welcome to the club!" Another said: "My nephew was born on his parents' bday and anniversary too!" Many other elated people conveyed their best to the couple. "I couldn’t imagine the excitement for their birthday celebrations coming up," one user wrote. "So sweet and special." "Happy birthday to this beautiful family," another wrote. "That’s so special that you all will get to spend your birthday together every year," a third user commented.

