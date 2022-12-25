 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Baby girl arrives on her parents’ shared birthday: ‘1 in 133,000’ occurrence

Dec 25, 2022 / 05:01 PM IST

Celebrating birthdays with family acquired a whole new meaning for this couple.

(Image creditr: Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children/Facebook)

For a US couple who share a birthday, there couldn't have been a greater gift than their baby being born on the same day this year.

Cassidy and Dylan Scott from Alabama welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on December 18 -- their shared birthday.

They were blessed with an event that has a 1 in a 133,000 chance of happening, the hospital where the baby was born, said.

The baby arrived just in time for her parents' birthday celebration, Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children wrote on Facebook. She was named Lennon.

The hospital posted a photo of the family -- the baby in her mother's arms and the father at their bedside holding up a card with all of their names.

"This (childbirth) is an exciting time for any family, but it's extra special for this family because they all share the same birthday," the hospital said. "Please join us in wishing this sweet family a very happy birthday!"