Apple BKC store: People queue outside outlet hours before launch. See pics

Apple enthusiasts have been waiting in long queues outside the BKC store hours before the official inauguration by CEO Tim Cook scheduled at 11 am. Photos doing round on social media show a serpentine queue already in place early on Tuesday. The store is the country's first Apple-owned outlet and boasts of 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages, the company said.

On Monday, Tim Cook visited the BKC store and shared a photo clicked with the employees. "Hello, Mumbai!" he tweeted. "We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow."

The opening of the Apple store in Mumbai marks a significant expansion of the company's operations in the country which is becoming increasingly important for its future growth.