These fans waited outside Apple BKC store for over 12 hours to be the first ones to enter it

Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex is currently the place to be as Apple opens its first-ever store in India in Mumbai. The craze for the launch of the store was clearly visible on Tuesday as customers, not just from Mumbai, but others parts of India also gathered in Mumbai for the store launch.

Three customers- from Mumbai, Rajasthan and Pune-arrived at the store in the hope of becoming the first entrants and had been camping outside the store since 8 pm on Monday.

"We are first in line. All three of us met last evening, we actually came by 8 pm last evening. We have been camping outside the Apple store to be the first in line. We are happy we are there," one of the customers-Purav- told Moneycontrol on Tuesday.

Purav also got an unboxed iPod touch, in the hope of getting it signed by CEO Tim Cook, who was there at the launch.

The customer from Rajasthan named Madhav not just planned to visit the Mumbai store, but also intended to travel to Delhi for the launch of the second store on Thursday.

Moneycontrol News