Jet Airways' Sanjiv Kapoor: 'Used my last Apple product in 2020. Am now solidly a Windows, Android guy'

An hour before Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurated the first company-owned store at Mumbai's BKC, Jet Airways CEO designate Sanjiv Kapoor shared that he was once an Apple user but now, he swears by Android and Windows.

Tweeting a throwback photo with a Macintosh, Kapoor wrote that he used his first Apple product in 1986, when all the students at his ivy league college, Dartmouth, were issued Apple Macintoshes.

"I used my last Apple product in 2020, when I switched from iTunes to Spotify. Am now solidly a Windows and Android guy. As my hero Steve Jobs once said: 'Think Different'!" he tweeted.

Sanjiv Kapoor, however, did not reveal what made him switch. On the other hand, Apple loyalists have been waiting in queues outside the BKC store hours before its official launch. While some arrived at 8 pm on Monday to be the first ones to step into the store, others wanted to meet Tim Cook. Many also brought their prized Apple products with them which included a Macintosh and a 10-year-old unopened iPod.

Purav, Madhav and Kartik met outside the BKC store on Monday evening and struck up a friendship. They will be the first to enter the outlet once Cook opens the gates.

The opening of the Apple store in Mumbai marks a significant expansion of the company's operations in the country which is becoming increasingly important for its future growth.

Ankita Sengupta