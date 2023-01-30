Annie Wersching: 5 things to know about the '24' actor who died battling cancer

Actor Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series 24, died of cancer early Sunday morning. She was 45.

Wersching’s husband, Stephen Full, said in a statement to CNN: “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall."

Here are x things to know about the actor who battled cancer for years:

1.) Annie Wersching regularly appeared in television dramas throughout the 2000s and into the 2010s. In 2007, she played Amelia Joffe on the long-running series General Hospital, but her breakout role came in 2008 when she portrayed FBI agent Renee Walker on the hit Fox show 24.

2.) Some of her other notable television credits include her role as the love interest of Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) on Amazon Prime’s 2014 series Bosch and a recurring role as the villainous vampire Lily Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries. 3.) Annie Wersching was also the voice for Tess in The Last of Us video game. Neil Druckmann, the creative director of the new HBO Max series The Last of Us based on the game, tweeted on Wesching’s death: “Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.” 4.) One of her final roles was in Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard two decades after she made her screen acting debut in an episode of Star Trek: Enterprise. 5.) Annie Wershing was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, according to Deadline, and continued to work. She's survived by her husband, actor Stephen Full, and three sons. Read more: Nick Offerman almost turned down starring in 'The Last of Us'. Then his wife read the script