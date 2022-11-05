Ankur Warikoo recommends his top 10 reads

For entrepreneur and former Nearbuy boss Ankur Warikoo, the quality of reading matters much more than the quantity of reading. “The key to life is not to read as many books as possible. It is to re-read the books that served you well,” he wrote on Twitter while sharing a list of his top 10 reads. His recommendations range from books on business advice to better living. With a healthy mix of bestsellers and more obscure titles, here is a look at Warikoo’s recommendations:

Linchpin by Seth Godin

Linchpin: Are You Indispensable? by Seth Godin has been hailed as “a life-changing manifesto” that shows you how to unlock your full potential. According to Warikoo, the book teaches you how to become indispensable – not just at work but in life in general.

Sapiens by Yuval Harari



Yuval Noah Harari’s bestselling work Sapiens tells the story of how human beings came to dominate planet Earth. This thought-provoking read is Warikoo’s second pick.

The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari by Robin Sharma

According to the blurb, “this inspiring tale provides a step-by-step approach to living with greater courage, balance, abundance, and joy.” Warikoo is full of praise for this book, saying that it doesn’t tell just Julian’s story. “It is our story. Everyone's story,” he writes.

Man's Search for Meaning by Viktor Frankl



In his international success, psychiatrist Viktor Frankl speaks of how “we cannot avoid suffering but we can choose how to cope with it, find meaning in it, and move forward with renewed purpose.”

Atmamun by Kapil Gupta

Ankur Warikoo describes this book as “possibly the most powerful one I have read till date.”

The Courage to be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi



The Courage to be Disliked is a book of simple life lessons on how to change your life and find real happiness. It tells “us how we are all free to determine our own future free of the shackles of past experiences, doubts and the expectations of others,” says Warikoo.

Rework by Jason Fried

At the seventh spot on Warikoo’s list of 10 books to read is Rework by Jason Fried, which shows a better, faster and easier way to succeed in business. For the entrepreneur, Rework is one of the most unique business books.

The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel



This books “tells us that making money isn't as much about knowing how to, as it is about how you behave with money,” writes Warikoo.

The Almanack of Naval Ravikant by Eric Jorgenson

This guide to wealth and happiness curates entrepreneur Naval Ravikant’s thoughts on building wealth and creating long-term happiness.

Atomic Habits by James Clear



Small habits can bring about big changes, and that’s the lesson one takes away after reading Atomic Habits