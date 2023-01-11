Anand Mahindra on what India's global brand should be after 'RRR' win at Golden Globes

Industrialist Anand Mahindra congratulated Team RRR for their win at the Golden Globe Awards for Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu) with a tweet and a video showing the craze worldwide over the epic drama.

“Dance and the world dances with you. Thank you RRR, thank you Naatu Naatu for winning at the Golden Globes and showing us what India’s global brand should be: A country that can make people sing & dance together. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” Mahindra, 67, tweeted with a video from a Chinese theatre in the US where the crowd had erupted into a dance as “Naatu Naatu” played.

All tickets to this Chinese IMAX Theatre in Los Angeles for a screening of RRR on January 9 were sold out in a record 98 seconds. Now, visuals from the screening show people dancing animatedly to the song as many record videos.

Watch the video here:

In no time, Mahindra’s tweet was liked over 9,000 times.

India is celebrating RRR’s big win at the Golden Globes where MM Keeravani, the music director of “Naatu Naatu”, beat heavyweights like Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga to win the award for Best Original Song.

An enthusiastic Team RRR jumped up from their seats as actor Jenna Ortega announced the winner. RRR, however, lost to “Argentina, 1985” in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Ram Charan, NT Rama Rao Junior, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn theatrically released in March 2022 and was opened on Netflix in May. The movie was a blockbuster and earned over Rs 1200 crore at the box office.