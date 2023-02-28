 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anand Mahindra meets Harvard classmate Bill Gates again. It had 'some profit involved'

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST

The connection between Bill Gates and Anand Mahindra goes decades back. Mahindra has also served as a keynote speaker at the Microsoft CEO Summit in 2005.

Anand Mahindra and Bill Gates went to Harvard around the same time. (Image: @anandmahindra/Twitter)

Two former Harvard classmates and billionaires – Bill Gates and Anand Mahindra – met again during the former’s visit to India. Mahindra, 67, shared photos from the meet and said they spoke about collaborating to “multiply social impact”.

Gates also signed his book for Mahindra, who was delighted to get a free copy, he said.

In the book, Gates wrote: “To Anand, best wishes to my classmate! Bill Gates”.

The Mahindra Group Chairman wrote on Twitter: “Good to see Bill Gates again. And, refreshingly, the entire conversation between our teams was not about IT or any business but about how we could work together to multiply social impact. (Though there was some profit involved for me; I got a free, autographed copy of his book).”

The two posed with the book in one photo while the other was an image of the signed book.
Twitter users were surprised to know that they were classmates with one user commenting: “You guys were classmates?!” to which another replied: “At Harvard, yes”.