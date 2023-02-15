 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
America’s most eligible billionaires and their net worth

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST

Elon Musk, Brian Chesky and Kim Kardashian were listed among America's most eligible billionaires. A look at the full list, as released by Forbes, below.

(L to R) Brian Chesky, Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk

Money can’t buy you love – but if you are single and wealthy, it can certainly earn you a place on the list of America’s most eligible billionaires. On Valentine’s Day, Forbes published a list of America’s Most Eligible Billionaires – compiled by combing through the ranks of the Forbes 400 richest Americans. Forbes identified billionaires who are still open to finding love and presented the list in no particular order. Take a look:

Elon Musk (net worth $187.2 billion)

After three divorces and 10 children, Elon Musk is still hopeful of finding love. “If I’m not in love, if I’m not with a long-term companion, I cannot be happy. I will never be happy without having someone. Going to sleep alone kills me,” he told Rolling Stone in a 2017 interview. The Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX chief has been as much in the news for his dating history as for his professional life. He was most recently linked to Natasha Bassett after his breakup with Canadian singer Grimes.

Jack Dorsey (net worth $4.9 billion)