American Airlines' cabin crew locked former FBI agent's wife, son in toilet. What happened next

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST

A few minutes later, a supervisor loudly berated the woman in front of other passengers, claiming "the pilot decided to put the plane under terrorist attack warning because of you."

American Airlines said they are reviewing the details of the lawsuit.

American Airlines is facing a lawsuit filed by a woman claiming a flight attendant locked her and her 3-year-old son in an airplane bathroom and accused her of causing a "terrorist" incident.

The incident occurred while Yazz Giraldo, her husband Ali Moghaddam (a former FBI agent), and their two children were on a flight from Fort Lauderdale to New York. Giraldo, who is of Middle Eastern and Latin descent, believes she was racially targeted because she and her husband were speaking Farsi to their toddlers.

The incident began when both children urgently needed to use the restroom, and Giraldo attempted to take her baby to the first-class bathroom closest to their seats at the front of the plane. However, one flight attendant barred her from doing so without explanation.

Giraldo changed the baby's diaper at the rear of the plane, where Moghaddam was sitting separately. A second flight attendant told her there was no prohibition on using the closer bathroom, so she took her son to that lavatory.