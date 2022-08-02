Amber Heard sells desert home for $1.05 million as $10 million Johnny Depp debt looms

Amber Heard has sold off her home in California desert oasis nearly two months after former husband Johnny Depp won the bombshell defamation trial against her.

The property--a three-bedroom, three-bathroom Yucca Valley estate--sits on 6 acres of land in California, New York Post reported. According to property records show, the home traded hands for $1.05 million on July 18.

The new owners have been revealed to be New Jersey-based Rickard and Carol-Jeanette Jorgensen, the founders of Jorgensen & Company LLC, the report added.

While it is unclear how the Jorgensens discovered the off-market property or if there’s a direct connection to Amber Heard, New York Post stated.

The previous listing had described the estate as “the chance to own a once in a lifetime property” spanning over 2,450 square feet. It also boasts of rocks, mountains and desert views. Moreover, the compound comes with a 110-foot engineered bridge, which leads to a mountainside gazebo.

Heard, 36, had bought the home for $570,000 in 2019. And while she is walking away with a hefty profit, considering the $10 million she was ordered to pay in compensatory damages, plus $350,000 in punitive damages to Johnny Depp after being found guilty of defamation, every penny counts.

Meanwhile, Depp has been selling off his belongings after the trial which cost him millions. Last week, the 59-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star sold a collection of prints he created of Hollywood and rock icons for around £3 million via a UK gallery chain.

