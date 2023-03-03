Amazon ordered to pay Rs 94k to man who received damaged iPad

A consumer court in Karnataka has ordered Amazon to pay Rs 94,314 as compensation to a customer who received a defective Apple iPad from the e-commerce giant.

According to an Indian Express report, Akash Dubey, a resident of Mysuru, had ordered an Apple iPad (11 inch, 64 GB) and an Apple Pencil (second generation) from Amazon in August 2019. The products were priced at Rs 71,915 and Rs 9,399 respectively.

However, when Dubey received the products, he found both the iPad and the Apple Pencil were defective and raised a complaint. Amazon agreed to replace the items, but the replacements turned out to be defective too.

The 24-year-old Amazon customer from Mysuru was told that a technician would be sent to check on the products, after which his money would be refunded to him. A technician who visited Dubey’s address confirmed the iPad and the Apple Pencil were damaged at the time of delivery.

Moneycontrol News