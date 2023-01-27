 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Alka Yagnik is the most listened-to artist in the world

Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

Bollywood playback singer Alka Yagnik’s songs were streamed 14.8 billion times on YouTube in the last 12 months alone, making her the most listened-to artist in the world.

Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan all found a place on the top 10 most listened-to artists in the world

Bollywood playback singer Alka Yagnik’s songs were streamed 14.8 billion times on YouTube in the last 12 months alone, making her the most listened-to artist in the world, according to data released by Liberty Games.

Liberty Games analysed play count from YouTube's Video Music Charts to identify the top music artists in every country and found that Indians dominated the charts worldwide. Apart from Alka Yagnik, singers like Arijit Singh, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan also found a spot on the list of the world’s top 10 most listened-to artists.

Meanwhile, songs from the movie Pushpa accounted for the three most listened songs in the world, with a combined 3.1 billion streams, the report said.

Top global artists