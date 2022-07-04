Aspiring transgender pilot, refused clearance by DGCA, works as Zomato delivery person

Adam Harry, a 23-year-old transgender person, has always dreamt of being a pilot but India’s aviation watchdog says he is unfit to fly because he is receiving hormone therapy.

Harry had successfully enrolled in the Rajiv Gandhi Academy for Aviation Technology in Thiruvananthapuram in 2020 but when it came to getting medical clearance for a student licence, he hit a wall, The Hindu reported.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), after an extensive medical examination, said gender dysphoria -- mismatch between biological sex and their gender identity -- made him "temporary unfit" for a licence.

Harry was assigned female at birth but grew up to identify as a man. He has been receiving sex hormone therapy.

Trans persons need life-long medical support. But DCGA told him that till the time he is on medication, he will not receive clearance, The Hindu reported. Harry has been compelled to take up a delivery job with Zomato.

For him, stopping treatment is not an option.

"I can't sacrifice my identity for my profession," the 23-year-old told the newspaper. "I want to be able to fly as who I am."

Harry plans to move the Bombay High Court against the DGCA's refusal to grant him clearance till he is in therapy.

On social media, there was an outpouring of support for the aspiring pilot. LGTBQ community "Yes We Exist" described the DGCA's eligibility criteria as "transphobic and unscientific".

"It's a shame," an Instagram user said in response to their post about Harry. "They could have welcomed him and made history becoming the first trans man pilot in India. Instead they chose to humiliate, insult and degrade him. I hope he gets justice."

"This is so unfortunate! Sending you our support! You will come out of this in literal flying colours," another user said.