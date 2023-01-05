 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow recalls Goop's journey to a $390 million company as she joins Shark Tank US as guest

Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023 / 04:37 PM IST

On why she wants to be a “Shark”, Gwyneth Paltrow adds that she has a soft spot for entrepreneurs because its “so hard”.

Gwyneth Paltrow will appear as a guest judge on Shark Tank US.

TAGS: #Goop #Gwyneth Paltrow #Shark tank #Shark Tank US
first published: Jan 5, 2023 04:37 pm