According to Musk, the biggest risk to civilization is not global warming, it is…

Elon Musk thinks global warming is a major risk to civilization, but is it the biggest? No, at least not according to the billionaire. For him, that dubious distinction goes to the population collapse that, he thinks, will be brought about by falling birth rates.

Musk, who has nine children of his own, tweeted his take on falling birth rates this morning. But this is not the first time the 51-year-old chief executive of Tesla has expressed concerns about what he calls the global underpopulation crisis. It’s a topic he has discussed several times in the past – most recently when news broke that Musk secretly had twins with a top Neuralink executive.

“Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming,” Elon Musk tweeted this morning. “Mark these words,” he said in a follow-up tweet, adding: “And I do think global warming is a major risk.”

The entrepreneur had expressed similar sentiments back in July, after it was reported he had twins with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink.

"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis," tweeted Musk.

"A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," he added.

According to the Insider report, the twins were born in November - just weeks before Musk and music artist Grimes had their second child via surrogate.

Elon Musk has fathered 10 children in all, one of whom died shortly after birth. After losing his firstborn son Nevada Alexander Musk, Musk had twins Griffin and Vivian with author Justine Wilson in 2004.

The former couple also has triplet sons -- Kai, Saxon and Damian -- who were born two years later in 2006.

With Grimes, Musk has a son named X Æ A-12, whom they welcomed in May 2020. They also have a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, who was born via surrogacy in December 2021.