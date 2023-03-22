 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

A step-by-step guide to update Aadhaar card details online for free till June 14

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST

Updating Aadhaar details online is a quick and straightforward process, taking just a few minutes.

Aadhaar card details can be updated for free till June 14. (Representational)

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently declared that residents in India can update their Aadhaar cards online for free until June 14, 2023. This move is aimed at making the process of updating demographic details easier and more accessible to citizens.

The Aadhaar card, a 12-digit unique identification number, is issued to every resident in India. If the card was issued ten years ago, updating demographic details is essential. The process involves uploading Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) documents, which typically costs Rs. 50 at physical Aadhaar centers.

Updating Aadhaar details online is a quick and straightforward process, taking just a few minutes. Users need to have scanned copies of their original PoI and PoA documents to update their demographic information.

The UIDAI claims that updating demographic details online will lead to improved ease of living, better service delivery, and an enhanced authentication success rate. However, the process of updating demographic details is not mandatory.