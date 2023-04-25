 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A Complete Guide to Home Loan Balance Transfer

Moneycontrol Brand Connect
Apr 25, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv

A home loan balance transfer is the process through which home loan borrowers switch from one lender to another for better interest rates and terms.

If you find that your lender’s interest rates are too high or that the terms are not favourable for you, you could consider switching to a different lender.

Since a home loan is a fairly long-term commitment, you should always ensure that you’re getting the best deal possible. This can help you save a lot of money, time and effort.

Why Choose a Home Loan Balance Transfer?
Here are some reasons why you should consider opting for a home loan balance transfer: