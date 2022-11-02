8-year-old boy bites cobra to death after it bit, coiled itself around his arm: Reports

In another bizarre incident of humans biting snakes, an eight-year-old boy reportedly bit a venomous cobra to death after the reptile attacked the child.

The incident occurred in Pandarpadh village in Jashpur district, 350 km from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur. Jashpur is also known as Naglok (place for snakes) because it has over 200 species of the reptile.

The boy was playing in his house’s backyard when a cobra bit him and coiled itself around his arm. When the snake didn’t let go even after the boy tried to shake it off, he bit the reptile twice, killing him.

“The snake got wrapped around my hand and bit me. I was in great pain. As the reptile didn’t budge when I tried to shake it off, I bit it hard twice. It all happened in a flash,” the boy told local media.

Fortunately, the boy reportedly suffered a dry bite – where no venom was released and was administered an antidote at a primary healthcare centre and kept under a day's observation.

In August this year, a two-year-old toddler bit a snake to death after the reptile bit her lip while she was playing in her family home’s garden in Turkey.

The little girl was found with the 20-inch snake’s body clasped between her teeth after neighbours reportedly heard her screaming. She was immediately rushed to a hospital where she was treated for her injuries.