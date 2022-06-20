50-year-old Mumbai sweeper clears Class 10 board exams, thanks kids for helping him study

A 50-year-old sweeper from Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cleared the SSC Examination in his first attempt.

Kunchikorve Mashanna Ramappa cleared the Maharashtra Board Examination 2022 and thanked his children for helping him study. "I got 57 per cent. I studied daily for three hours. My kids are graduates so they also helped me in my studies. I want to continue my education and complete Class 12," he told news agency ANI.

Ramappa has been working with the BMC for 20 years and is in the B ward of the sanitation department. Three years before taking the exam, he enrolled in Dharavi's Universal Night School in Class 8 to prepare for the SSC exams.

He would attend the school every day after work from 7 pm to 8:30 pm. Ramappa said that he was not able to continue his education as a child, but now -- happy after having cleared the Class 10 board exams -- he wants to study further and score better marks. "I would like to inspire people to take education seriously," he said.

The ANI post, which has now gone viral, has also prompted people to laud Ramappa's enthusiasm and efforts. Several Twitter users called him an inspiration.

The Ministry of Education also shared the tweet and called Ramappa's story "an example of sheer dedication to lifelong learning!"

Reacting to the story, Twitter user Riya Chakraborty (@Riyaah___) said, "A perfect example of , there's no right age to achieve what you want. All you need is determination and dedication." Even actor Raveena Tandon shared the story and wrote, "Just totally awesome! Never give up on your dreams. Life starts when you want it to."

(With inputs from ANI)