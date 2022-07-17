5 feel-good shows to watch before being hit by Monday blues

There's still a few hours to go before the Monday blues takes over (some of) us and thankfully, there are a few TV shows that can help make the most out of the setting Sunday and fill us up with enough positivity to face the next day head on.

'Schitt's Creek' streams on Netflix.

The 2015 sitcom that ran across 6 seasons can instantly make you feel like hot cocoa on a rainy day with the occasional "rolling-on-the-floor" laughing moments." Helmed by Dan and Eugene Levy--who also star as son and father in the series--Schitt's Creek takes one on a journey with the super-rich Rose family right after they lose all their wealth and are forced out of their mansion into a motley motel of a small town.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' streams on Disney+Hotstar.

Loyalists may argue that nothing will ever measure up to the first season of the sitcom, this series is sure to lift spirits and leave you in splits with their witty remarks and funnier (and some-time well deserved) rebuttals among the entire Sarabhai family. While the interaction between Monisha and her mother-in-law Maya Sarabhai remains a personal favourite, any interaction in the family is worth your time.

The Big Bang Theory

'The Big Bang Theory' streams on Amazon Prime.

If the images taken by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is still playing on your mind then this maybe the sitcom for this Sunday. The lives of four nerdy but socially awkward friends, Leonard, Sheldon, Howard and Raj, take a wild turn when they meet the beautiful and free-spirited Penny. And then they meet the spitfire Bernadette. And then the neurologist with an equal penchant for social customs as the four friends.

Modern Family

'Modern Family' streams on Disney+Hostar.

Is your family's drama weighing you down this week? Find a release in this sitcom as it absorbs (almost) all the problems, doubles it in intensity, stirs in a heavy dose of humour for that perfect Sunday late evening watch. Snuggle in with some popcorn and some coolers, and watch these same-sex, nuclear and blended families handle the problems in their lives and each other.

Suits

'Suits' airs on Amazon Prime. (Image credit: Poster @tvline)

This is not a sitcom. Suits is that triple expresso shot that fuel you with power, spike your ambition and boost your confidence just enough to get through the first couple of days. If you're facing challenging situations at work which may require a bit of powerplay to solve, this legal drama is just the booster shot you need. Smooth and powerful closer Harvey Spector finds the perfect protege in weed-smoking college drop-out with a photographic memory, Mike Ross. The series also features Meghan Markle as a paralegal who helps Spector and Ross win their legal battles.