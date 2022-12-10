 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vodafone Idea, ATC extend last date for subscription of Rs 1,600-crore OCDs to Feb 28

Dec 10, 2022 / 05:14 PM IST

The subscription of OCDs would depend on the government's nod to the conversion of VIL's interest dues into equity.

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) and American Tower Corporation (ATC) have agreed to extend the last date for subscribing optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) in the telecom firm, worth Rs 1,600 crore, until February 28, 2023, a regulatory filing said on December 10.

"We wish to further inform that both the company and ATC have mutually extended the last date for subscription of the OCDs to 28th February, 2023 or such later date as may be mutually agreed," VIL informed the stock exchanges.

The subscription of OCDs would, however, remain subject to certain conditions, which include approval from VIL's shareholders and "conversion by the Government of India of interest from deferment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) and spectrum dues owed by the company into equity shares", the regulatory filing noted.

Last month, shareholders of VIL had approved issuing shares worth Rs 1,600 crore to ATC Telecom Infrastructure -- Indian arm of ATC-- on a preferential basis to settle dues of the infrastructure vendor by converting the due amount into equity, if the amount remained unpaid in 18 months.

The approval, however, lapsed in the absence of any response from the government on the conversion of interest dues into equity, VIL said in an exchange filing on December 6.

Notably, the government has given telecom operators an option of paying the interest for four years of deferment on the deferred spectrum instalments and AGR dues by way of conversion into equity of the NPV of such interest amount.