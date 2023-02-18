 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Improve telecom service quality immediately, report call drop data at state level too: TRAI to telecom companies

Feb 18, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST

TRAI has advised players to write to the Telecom Department, to flag the issue of low-quality handsets.

Amid rising instances of service quality issues and consumer complaints, TRAI has asked telecom operators to report call drop and outage data at the state level also and take immediate steps to "demonstrate visible improvement" in quality of service and connectivity experience for consumers across the country.

On the issue of pesky promotional calls and messages, TRAI said telcos will be asked to implement an AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning) tool which has been found to be effective in detecting and blocking spam that is pushed by unregistered telemarketers through telephone numbers (10 digits numbers).

This new comprehensive tool (currently being tested by Vodafone Idea) is expected to be implemented in about two months by the industry, reducing the menace of unsolicited promotional messages, TRAI Chairman PD Vaghela said.

TRAI officials met telecom companies including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea on Friday to review service quality issues, norms for 5G services as well as on unsolicited commercial communications.