Every village to be connected with 4G by 2024: says Devusinh Chauhan, MoS Telecom

Apr 29, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

The minister said that 4G network in all uncovered villages will lead to socio-economic transformation and bridge digital divides.

All uncovered villages will be covered with 4G network by 2024, minister of state for telecom Devusinh Chauhan said on Saturday.

Speaking to PTI, Chauhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi continuously motivates everyone to do more and his 'Mann Ki Baat' episodes further inspires to take government projects and services to people at the last mile.

"If we talk about 4G saturation project, about 38,000-40,000 villages don't have signal. Prime Minister says that you have done good work but reach out to every home. We have kept target to complete 4G saturation by 2024," Chauhan said.

He was speaking to mark the celebration of 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' scheduled for broadcast on Sunday.