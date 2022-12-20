 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Airtel acquires 8% stake in tech startup Lemnisk

Moneycontrol News
Dec 20, 2022 / 04:42 PM IST

The alliance with Lemnisk is aimed at creating the "world's largest customer data platform", Airtel said.

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on December 20 said it has entered into a pact with Bengaluru-based tech startup Lemnisk to acquire a stake of 8 percent in the firm.

"We wish to inform you that the company has entered into an agreement for acquisition of ~ 8 percent stake in a technology startup, Immensitas Private Limited (Lemnisk)," it said in a regulatory filing.

The deal is subject to all applicable statutory approvals, Airtel added.

Lemnisk, notably, offers real-time marketing automation and secure customer data platform (CDP) services.

Airtel said it would work with Lemnisk to "build the world’s largest CDP". This will be done across Airtel’s digital businesses including "Ad-tech (Airtel Ads), Digital Entertainment (Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream) and Digital Marketplace (Airtel Thanks App)", a release issued by the company added.

"Lemnisk’s real-time marketing automation engine is a natural fit for us, where over 350 million customers interact with brands daily through multiple touch points," Airtel Digital CEO Adarsh Nair said.