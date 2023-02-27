 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Xiaomi announces MIUI 14 update in India: Check features, update schedule for Xiaomi, Redmi phones

Carlsen Martin
Feb 27, 2023 / 07:08 PM IST

The Xiaomi 13 Pro was released as the first smartphone from the company to run MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box.

Xiaomi has officially released MIUI 14 for Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones. The Xiaomi 13 Pro was released as the first smartphone from the company to run MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box. The company also confirmed a list of Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones getting the new MIUI 14-based Android 13 update.

MIUI 14 also comes with a ton of new features and optimisations to cater to the needs of modern smartphone users. Let’s go through a list of MIUI 14 features as well as a timeline for the MIUI 14 release date in India for Xiaomi devices.

MIUI 14 Features

MIUI 14 comes with improved RAM Optimisation, providing users a faster boot experience. MIUI 14 uses 214MB less boot-up memory, enabling one of the quickest boot-up speeds ever seen on a Xiaomi device. In addition, MIUI 14 has reduced the RAM occupied by the 19 most-used system apps by 11 percent as opposed to 6 percent on MIUI 13.