Xiaomi 12 Pro now available for as low as Rs 49,999 in India on Amazon India

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is arguably India’s best-value flagship smartphone. Now, Xiaomi is offering its flagship smartphone at an even better price than before. During Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival, the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available for Rs 49,999.

Here’s how you can buy the Xiaomi 12 Pro for under Rs 50,000. First off, Xiaomi is offering a coupon worth Rs 5,000 that can be applied before checking out. Additionally, there’s a flat discount of Rs 6,000 when purchasing a Xiaomi 12 Pro with any bank card. Lastly, SBI card holders will get a further Rs 2,000 discount, bringing the Xiaomi 12 Pro’s price down to Rs 49,999 for the base 8GB/256GB model.

The top-end 12GB/256GB variant of the Xiaomi 12 Pro will set you back Rs 53,999 when all the above-mentioned offers have been applied. Xiaomi's new offers on the 12 Pro come at the time when both OnePlus and iQOO launched flagship smartphones of their own. The iQOO 9T and the OnePlus 10T 5G both feature a starting price of Rs 49,999 in India.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It sports a 6.73-inch WQHD+ Samsung AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and up to a 480Hz touch sampling rate. The LTPO display will be able to scale between 1Hz to 120Hz thanks to the adaptive refresh rate.

The display also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front. The 12 Pro will use the Android 12 operating system, with Xiaomi's MIUI 13 skin on top. The phone is the first to feature a quad-speaker setup with sound by Harman Kardon. The Xiaomi 12 Pro packs a 4,600 mAh battery with 120W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

On the back of the phone is a triple camera module that has a primary 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto (portrait) camera. The main camera here supports OIS, while the telephoto shooter is limited to 2x optical zoom. The phone will support video recording up to 8K and a new Ultra Night Video mode. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera.