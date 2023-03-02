Windows 12 could be released in 2024 according to new leak

A leaked list of supported operating systems (OS) for Intel processors suggests that Windows 12 could be released in the second quarter of 2024.

As reported by Windows Central, the leak posted in a now-deleted tweet by user @leaf_hobby mentioned that Windows 12 is on the supported list of Intel's upcoming Meteor Lake desktop processors.

The deleted tweet in question mentioned the Z890 chipset for motherboard, which is expected to debut with Intel's Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake processors. The Meteor Lake processors are scheduled for release in the second quarter of 2024.

The leak follows a previous report by Windows Central, where the publication's sources told it that Microsoft was moving back to a three-year release cycle between major Windows releases. Since Windows 11 first shipped in 2021, it would make sense that Windows 12 will arrive in 2024, if the leak is to be believed.

The report also mentions that Microsoft is shifting to a new "Moments" engineering effort, which will see the company roll out new features and updates to Windows at key points throughout the year. These will be separate from major OS releases. Microsoft apparently plans to ship new features to the market version of Windows, every few months, and up to four times a year.

