Windows 12 could be released in 2024 according to new leak

Mar 02, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST

A leaked supported OS list for Intel processors suggests that Windows 12 could be released soon

A leaked list of supported operating systems (OS) for Intel processors suggests that Windows 12 could be released in the second quarter of 2024.

As reported by Windows Central, the leak posted in a now-deleted tweet by user @leaf_hobby mentioned that Windows 12 is on the supported list of Intel's upcoming Meteor Lake desktop processors.

The deleted tweet in question mentioned the Z890 chipset for motherboard, which is expected to debut with Intel's Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake processors. The Meteor Lake processors are scheduled for release in the second quarter of 2024.