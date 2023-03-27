 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WhatsApp to roll out audio chats, a new feature available in a future app update

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

This development comes on the heels of WhatsApp announcing a new WhatsApp Desktop app for Windows that includes improved calling such as the ability to place group video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 people.

WhatsApp recently launched a Mac desktop app that is currently in early beta stages

The Meta-owned app WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new major feature that will allow people to use audio chats now. As per a new report, this new feature is under development but WhatsApp is planning to launch it soon.

“Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.7.12 update available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp is now developing a new feature called audio chats, available within your conversations in a future update of the app," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

