Vivo X90 series hit global markets; X90 Pro Plus won't debut outside China: Details here

Carlsen Martin
Feb 06, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST

The Vivo X90 price starts from MYR 3,699 (roughly Rs 71,900) in Malaysia, while the Vivo X90 Pro price starts from MYR 4,999 (roughly Rs 97,150) for the base model.

The Vivo X90 series officially hit global markets last week. While the original line-up included the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro Plus, the latter (Pro Plus) isn’t hitting global markets.

Vivo X90 Series Availability 

Only the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro are coming to India, Hong Kong, Thailand, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Austria, Romania, Croatia, Czechia, Greece, Malaysia, Serbia, and Slovenia.

Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Prices