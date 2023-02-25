Vivo V27 Pro price in India leaked ahead of March 1 launch: Here's what you need to know

The Vivo V27 series is set to launch in India on March 1 and will likely include the Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro. While Vivo has been teasing information about the ‘Pro’ model, details about the standard version are yet to be revealed. Furthermore, the price of the Vivo V27 Pro in India has already surfaced ahead of its launch.

The Vivo V27 series India launch is taking place on March 1 at 12:00 pm (IST). A dedicated page for the Vivo V27 Pro has already been listed on Flipkart, suggesting the phone will go on sale through the platform after its launch in the country.

First, let’s start with the Vivo V27 Pro’s price in India. While Vivo has not provided any official details about the pricing of its new V series smartphone, a leak by 91Arena gives us a detailed look at the Vivo 27 Pro pricing. The publication appears to have official-looking promotional pre-booking material for the Vivo V27 Pro.

According to the image, the Vivo V27 Pro price in India starts from Rs 37,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the handset will also be offered in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations that will set you back Rs 39,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively.

The company has confirmed that the Vivo V27 Pro will feature a 120Hz curved AMOLED display. The handset boasts an ultra-slim design, measuring only 7.4mm thick, and a color-changing glass back panel. The teaser page on Flipkart also confirms a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Sony IMX766V camera sensor with OIS at the helm. There's a new circular Aura Light on the back, replacing the traditional LED flash.

The Vivo 27 Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is expected to boot Android 13 with the latest version of Funtouch OS on top. The handset packs a 4,600 mAh battery with 66W wired charging support. Additionally, the V27 Pro's main camera will be paired with an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP macro lens, while a 50 MP selfie camera will sit up front. The Vivo V27 Pro will come in Black and Green colours.

