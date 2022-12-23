Twitter will now show the number of views your tweets have

Twitter will now show the number of views tweets get, the latest change to be made on what has been a chaotic take over of the microblogging platform by tech billionaire Elon Musk. The feature is live on Android and iOS versions of the Twitter app and would be coming soon to Twitter on the web.

On its smartphone apps, the view counter is placed next to the comment, retweet and the heart icon for likes. Views are represented as a graph icon.

The company said not every tweet will have a view counter. Tweets made in Community conversations, Twitter Circle tweets and old tweets will not have the counter. Everyone can see the view count on your tweets.

Twitter measures the view count by counting the number of times your tweet has been viewed by an account. This will work regardless of where the tweet is seen, ie Home, Search, Profiles, embedded tweets and more. This will also be true for the account that sees your tweet but does not follow you.

The company said that even if an author decides to view his own tweet, it will count as a view.

This count will be valid across platforms-if the same tweet is seen on both mobile and web, they will count as two views. You can also see view counts on protected accounts that you follow.

It may take a minute for the view count to show up after you post your tweet.