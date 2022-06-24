Twitter is testing long-form text with 'Notes'

Twitter has announced that it is testing a way for users to share longer write-ups on their platform. Typically, there is a 280-word character limit when you post something on the platform, but a new feature called Notes, may allow you to bypass that.

The microblogging, social media platform, said that the test was in response to seeing people share images of long write-ups, and announcements. The test will run for two months, with a select group of writers in Canada, Ghana, UK, and the US.

The new feature is also designed to keep people on the platform longer, instead of steering them away for longer announcements and messages. The new feature will allow readers to see a prominent headline, which they can click on to access the full copy.

Users will also have the ability to embed photos, gifs and other media content directly into the note itself. Users will be able to edit Notes, even after they have been published.

Twitter said that Revue, the newsletter company Twitter bought out last year, would be part of Twitter Write and the Notes feature.

So far, Twitter has not given an actual date for a wider rollout, or whether it will continue testing once the two-month period is over.

To check it for yourself, visit this conversation thread and click on the links to see the full story.