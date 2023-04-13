Truecaller's live Caller ID finally comes to iPhone

Truecaller's live Caller ID service is now available for iPhone users but only to those who use the Swedish identification service provider's paid subscriptions.

It isn't as seamless as it's on Android either, requiring the use of Siri on Apple devices running iOS 16 or higher. When a call comes, the user can use the command, "Hey Siri, Search Truecaller" to search for the number on the screen.

This also means that the user will need to enable Truecaller as a shortcut to Siri. It can be done by opening the Truecaller app and selecting "Add to Siri" in the Premium tab.

Moneycontrol News