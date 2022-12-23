Titan Talk Smartwatch Review: Getting the basics spot on

Titan recently launched a new smartwatch in India with its primary highlight being Bluetooth calling. Yes, the Titan Talk smartwatch packs a speaker and microphone that allows you to take calls directly from the watch so long as it is connected to a smartphone. The Titan Talk smartwatch’s price in India is set at Rs 9,995, and comes in blue, grey, gold and black colour schemes. After our brief period with the Titan Talk smartwatch, here’s our full review of the device.

Design

Our model of the Titan Talk BT calling smartwatch came in a black colour option with a black silicone strap that is easily replaceable and looks ordinary to say the least. The watch has a black aluminium case with the Titan logo on the left and two buttons on the right. The crown doubles as the back button and can be rotated to adjust volume. The other button brings up the workout menu.

The smartwatch features a 46mm dial that is protected by clear mineral glass. The 22mm silicone strap is quite comfortable and easy to replace if you want to swap it out for something more stylish. The watch also comes with an IP68 rating for water resistance. Overall, the Titan Talk smartwatch was comfortable to use and felt quite sturdy. While I couldn’t say the watch has a premium design and build, it is not too shabby either.

Display

For the display, Titan uses a 1.39-inch AMOLED panel with a pixel density of 462 PPI. The screen is quite bright and was easily readable under direct sunlight. Unfortunately, the display does not have an auto-brightness mode, while the touch response made the experience feel a little laggy, although this seems more like a software issue. Moreover, the display also has thick bezels that surround the dial. The smartwatch does have a ‘lift to wake’ mode, which works well for the most part.

Features

The Titan Talk smartwatch comes with 20 sports modes that can be easily accessed via the side button. While cycling, I found the watch accurately tracked calories burnt and covered various other metrics like average heart rate. You also get a breakdown of your activity showing the level of intensity during the workout. The Titan Talk smartwatch also monitors SpO2 or blood oxygen levels. It also supports sleep tracking, providing an overall score after breaking down sleep patterns into Deep Sleep, Light Sleep, REM and Awake.

Heart rate and sleep tracking was more or less in line with the results on the Apple Watch Series 8. There were inconsistencies with SpO2 monitoring and steps counted. Additionally, the lack of an in-built GPS also didn’t provide the distance covered while cycling or running. The Titan Talk smartwatch offers all the standard metrics and features of a regular smartwatch but doesn’t go above and beyond. Moreover, it loses out on the in-built GPS, stress monitoring and offers limited sports modes.

The Titan Talk can be paired with your smartphone using Bluetooth 5.1. The watch is pretty easy to set up and offers seamless connectivity. It can be used to make or receive calls thanks to its internal speaker and microphone. It also comes with CrystalVoice Technology, allowing you to take calls in marginally noisy environments. The microphone is positioned on the right of the dial and tends to struggle in open environments, particularly when there are vehicles around. I often struggled to get my message through to the person at the other end of the call. I often struggled to get my message through to the person on the other end of the call. The new Titan Talk smartwatch also delivers notifications on time. Users can also take photos directly from the watch by opening the ‘camera’ option on the watch and then taping the Titan notification on your connected device. The watch also reminds you to drink water and offers breath exercises. You can also control music playback on the watch playing, pausing, forwarding, rewinding, and adjusting volume of the content playing on your connected device. Software The smartwatch can be paired with Titan’s Smart World app. The app is available for both Android and iOS and gives you detailed information about your workouts, sleep patterns, calories burnt, and more. You also have access to a global Titan community and a new ‘Reward’ system will be coming soon. There are 100 watch faces available for download from the app and you can also customise your watch face from pictures in your library. The watch also supports Google Assistant and a calculator. You can also check the weather directly from the watch and there are two games installed, although I never got around to playing them. The smartwatch also has a music player that can load up to 50 songs locally. The smartwatch also has a ‘Find’ feature to locate your smartphone. Going back to the app, which allows you to turn on notifications and chose which apps you want to receive notifications from. Overall, the Titan Smart World app doesn’t provide a ton of data outside the watch, I think it could offer more in terms of activity statistics. Battery Titan’s Bluetooth calling smartwatch deliver solid battery life thanks to a 310 mAh cell. With all the watch’s tracking features turned on, including sleep tracking, working out for a couple of hours every day, water reminders, and doing some breathing exercises every now and then, we got around six days of battery life. You can also use the Low power mode to extend the battery life to over a week. Titan has included a proprietary charger in the box, which attaches to the watch through pogo pins. The watch takes around two hours to hit a full charge. On balance, I think the battery life here is pretty solid on the Titan Talk watch. Verdict Titan takes a straightforward approach with its Talk BT Calling smartwatch. You get all the basic tracking features and solid battery life to help you live an active lifestyle. Additionally, the sleep tracking and SpO2 monitoring its pretty useful, while the watch is well-designed and doesn’t make any compromises with its build. And let’s not forget the Bluetooth calling that can be quite reliable in a jam and the bright vibrant AMOLED display. However, there are quite a few caveats here, including the lack of built-in GPS, limited sports modes, and the lacklustre interface. The companion app also has limited features, and the third-party app support was quite poor. So should you buy the Titan Talk smartwatch? If you are looking for a good-looking smartwatch to live an active lifestyle, then the Titan Talk BT calling watch is worth considering. However, if you are a fitness enthusiast, there are quite a few options at this price that will offer more features and better tracking.

