Titan Talk Smartwatch Review: Getting the basics spot on

Carlsen Martin
Dec 23, 2022 / 03:13 PM IST

But is it a bit too basic? Let’s find out:

Titan recently launched a new smartwatch in India with its primary highlight being Bluetooth calling. Yes, the Titan Talk smartwatch packs a speaker and microphone that allows you to take calls directly from the watch so long as it is connected to a smartphone. The Titan Talk smartwatch’s price in India is set at Rs 9,995, and comes in blue, grey, gold and black colour schemes. After our brief period with the Titan Talk smartwatch, here’s our full review of the device.

Design 

Our model of the Titan Talk BT calling smartwatch came in a black colour option with a black silicone strap that is easily replaceable and looks ordinary to say the least. The watch has a black aluminium case with the Titan logo on the left and two buttons on the right. The crown doubles as the back button and can be rotated to adjust volume. The other button brings up the workout menu.

The smartwatch features a 46mm dial that is protected by clear mineral glass. The 22mm silicone strap is quite comfortable and easy to replace if you want to swap it out for something more stylish. The watch also comes with an IP68 rating for water resistance. Overall, the Titan Talk smartwatch was comfortable to use and felt quite sturdy. While I couldn’t say the watch has a premium design and build, it is not too shabby either.

Display
For the display, Titan uses a 1.39-inch AMOLED panel with a pixel density of 462 PPI. The screen is quite bright and was easily readable under direct sunlight. Unfortunately, the display does not have an auto-brightness mode, while the touch response made the experience feel a little laggy, although this seems more like a software issue. Moreover, the display also has thick bezels that surround the dial. The smartwatch does have a ‘lift to wake’ mode, which works well for the most part.

Features

The Titan Talk smartwatch comes with 20 sports modes that can be easily accessed via the side button. While cycling, I found the watch accurately tracked calories burnt and covered various other metrics like average heart rate. You also get a breakdown of your activity showing the level of intensity during the workout. The Titan Talk smartwatch also monitors SpO2 or blood oxygen levels. It also supports sleep tracking, providing an overall score after breaking down sleep patterns into Deep Sleep, Light Sleep, REM and Awake.

Heart rate and sleep tracking was more or less in line with the results on the Apple Watch Series 8. There were inconsistencies with SpO2 monitoring and steps counted. Additionally, the lack of an in-built GPS also didn’t provide the distance covered while cycling or running. The Titan Talk smartwatch offers all the standard metrics and features of a regular smartwatch but doesn’t go above and beyond. Moreover, it loses out on the in-built GPS, stress monitoring and offers limited sports modes.