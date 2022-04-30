The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

A prototype of the long rumoured Google Pixel Watch was reportedly found at a restaurant in the US. An anonymous source, close to the publication Android Central, sent in images of what appears to be, "a testing model for the internal Pixel team".

Unlike the OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22, and iQOO 9 Pro, the Realme GT 2 Pro, recently launched in India, is a value-added flagship that makes a few compromises while maintaining a more affordable price tag. With a starting price of Rs 49,999, the Realme GT 2 Pro is one of India’s most affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphones.

Like its predecessor, the Galaxy A53 5G also debuts in the sub-35K market. Samsung has managed to bring a few upgrades on the A53 5G at a marginally lower price than last year’s Galaxy A52s 5G and slightly higher than the Galaxy A52 5G. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India is set at Rs 34,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model and Rs 35,999 to bump it up to 8GB.

Snapchat founder and CEO Evan Spiegel is not sold to the metaverse trend. In an interview to The Guardian, Spiegel said that the reason the company doesn't use the term metaverse is because it is "ambiguous and hypothetical". Spiegel said that a lot of the metaverse and its tools are "designed to replace reality" but AR augments the real world around you, instead of replacing it.

So Elon Musk has bought Twitter, and you may ask what is the big deal? From a pure balance sheet point of view, it does not make sense (now) to pour $44 billion into a venture that restricts its users to 280 characters and rips up a media frenzy more often than not. According to Data Reportal 2021, it is not even among the top 15 global social media platforms based on active users.

Sony has dropped the price of its PlayStation Plus service in India. The subscription service for the PlayStation will be available in three tiers in the country—Essential, Extra, and Deluxe. The PlayStation Plus Essential costs Rs 499 a month, Rs 1,199 for three months, or Rs 2,999 for 12 months. The PlayStation Plus Extra costs Rs 749 a month, Rs 1,999 for three months, or Rs 4,999 for 12 months. The PlayStation Plus Deluxe costs Rs 849 a month, Rs 2,299 for three months, or Rs 5,749 for 12 months.