Telegram says will challenge suspension by Brazilian court

Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2023 / 04:21 PM IST

Telegram co-founder and CEO Pavel Durov has said the data sought by the Brazilian government was impossible to obtain due to technological restrictions. The government had asked details of some neo-Nazi groups

Telegram has said that it will appeal an April 26 decision by a Brazilian court that suspended the instant messaging service in the South American country and also slapped a huge fine for failing to comply with its order on neo-Nazi groups.

The court also imposed a fine of a million reais (around Rs 1.6 crore) a day for failing to share the data of neo-Nazi groups, being pursued by the government, operating on the network.

As reported by Agene France Presse, Telegram co-founder and CEO Pavel Durov said the company would appeal the decision since the data was technologically impossible for them "to obtain".