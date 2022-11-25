Tecno Phantom X2 series to launch on December 7: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, new camera tech confirmed

Tecno is gearing up to launch the next generation of its flagship Phantom series next month. After an approximate 500-day wait, the Tecno Phantom X2 series has got an official global launch date.

The Tecno Phantom X2 series is launching in Dubai on December 7, 2022. While most details about the Phantom X2 series are still under wraps, Tecno has shared some key insights into the phone.

First off, the company has confirmed that the Tenco Phantom X2 series will support 5G connectivity and use the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The Dimensity 9000 SoC is a flagship-grade chip and miles ahead of the MediaTek Helio G95 used on the Tecno Phantom X.

The 4nm Dimensity 9000 chip has comparable scores with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, not mention major upgrades to AI, power efficiency, camera performance, and more. Tecno also says that the flagship MediaTek chip will also empower the Phantom X2 series’ Super Night Mode, which will reduce noise and bring even more light to darker scenes.

Tecno will also introduce the Eagle Eye Lens, its latest self-developed camera tech, with the Phantom X2 series. Tecno’s new stabilisation system will bring better image quality to both photos and videos. Additionally, the company is also introducing a new Dual Optical Image Stabilizer, which will work with the main camera.

Even with the few details available it is already safe to say that the Tecno Phantom X2 series will be a major jump over last year’s Phantom X. However, the Phantom X maintained a reasonable price tag, so we’ll have to wait and see if the X2 series can do the same despite its many hardware improvements.