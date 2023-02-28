Snapchat unveils My AI, its OpenAI powered chatbot

Snapchat is jumping in on the AI craze with a customised chatbot of its own, called My AI. My AI is powered by OpenAI's GPT technology, the same technology that powers ChatGPT. Snapchat is introducing the chatbot as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers.

Snapchat+ is a subscription service that offers users experimental, pre-release or exclusive features for Rs 49 per month.

Like ChatGPT, it can plan your holidays, suggest recipes, write poems, and you can even customize it by giving it any name you choose. Snapchat will allow you to customise the wallpaper background used in chats.

Moneycontrol News